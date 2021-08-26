State of Emergency issued for Louisiana amidst tropical weather predictions

BATON ROUGE, La. — On Thursday, Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency due to the progression of Tropical Storm Ida.

The National Hurricane Center reports the system is expected to approach the northern Gulf Coast at or near major hurricane intensity. Hurricane-force winds of up 110 mph are currently forecasted.

Although the forecast shows some uncertainty, there is potential for damaging winds and heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday along the Louisiana coast.

The Governor’s Office reports that although a Category 2 hurricane is anticipated, residents should prepare for a storm one category higher as a precaution.

The State of Louisiana reminds its residents to take steps to prepare for the storm, including making arrangements for family and pets and considering indoor masking to prevent the spread of COVID-19.