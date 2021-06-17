State of Emergency declared for LA amid threats of tropical cyclone

LOUISIANA — Governor John Bel Edwards has issued a state of emergency due to the potential of severe weather associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone 3, a tropical system expected to impact the Gulf Coast this weekend. Weather predictions anticipate approximately 6-8 inches of rain along with wind speeds of up to 35-40 miles per hour.

Officials with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) encourages residents to avoid flooded roadways and not drive around or remove barricades.

Visit www.511la.org for road updates during an emergency.