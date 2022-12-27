WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) wants to encourage all Louisiana residents to be safe and knowledgeable while using fireworks and buying them.

The State Fire Marshal encourages residents to enjoy public fireworks displays over creating their own. However, if purchasing fireworks is a preference, families are advised to consider whether those fireworks are permitted to be sold. Patrons can request permitting information from any retail fireworks business they choose to purchase from.

The following list consists of other ways you can safely enjoy fireworks during the upcoming holiday:

• Any exploding devices (fireworks) should be at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles, and rubbish

• Do not allow children to light fireworks

• Do not operate fireworks while impaired

• Light devices one at a time and monitor embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby

• Discard exploding items by wetting them down to prevent reignition, and do not dispose of them in a trash container immediately after they have been popped

Patrons are highly encouraged to report any suspicious or illegal fireworks sales to 1-800-256-5452 or visit our website, lasfm.org.