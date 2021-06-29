State Fire Marshal issues tips when purchasing, using fireworks for the 4th of July

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — The State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to encourage all Louisiana residents to not only be safe when using fireworks, but also knowledgeable when buying them.

According to the SFM, more than 300 retail fireworks permits have been issued for the 2021 Fourth of July season, which extends through 11:59 p.m. on July 5.

The SFM also encourages residents to be mindful when purchasing fireworks that they do so from a retailer that has proper permits to do so. Consumers can request to see permit information prior to purchase.

Safety when using fireworks is another concern the SFM is keen to address.

A study by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) shows that over 200 people on average go the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday.

To avoid becoming part of this statistic, the SFM advises:

• Detonating devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles and rubbish

• Never allowing children to light fireworks

• Never operating fireworks while impaired

• Lighting devices one at a time and monitoring embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby

• Discarding detonated items by wetting them down to prevent reignition and not disposing of them in a trash container immediately

The SFM encourages reporting any suspicious or illegal sales of fireworks to 1-800-256-5452 or by visiting our website, lasfm.org.