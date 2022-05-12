BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the Louisiana House met Thursday to debate a number of bills, they were forced to evacuate around 5:30 p.m.

Speaker Clay Schexnayder interrupted the meeting to inform lawmakers what was happening, saying, “I was just informed that there was an unclaimed, unknown package that was left in the corner of the rotunda, we don’t know what that package is. It was left in the Senate side. So, as a precaution for right now we are going to evacuate the chamber.”

Sources say that as of 5:44 p.m., lawmakers were given the “all clear,” and that the item found was simply a backpack. This information has yet to be confirmed by authorities.

At this time details related to the incident are scarce, and this article will be updated as BRProud works to gather additional information.