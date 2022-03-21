BATON ROUGE, La. — The State of Louisiana’s Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne announced state office closures for Tuesday, March 22, in expectation of severe weather.

Sixteen southwest Louisiana parishes will be closed all day, while 12 parishes along I-12 and the Mississippi River will close at noon.

Those parishes closing all day are as follows:

Acadia

Allen

Beauregard

Calcasieu

Cameron

Evangeline

Iberia

Iberville

Jeff Davis

Lafayette

Pointe Coupee

St. Landry

St. Martin

St. Mary

Vermilion

West Baton Rouge

Those parishes closing at noon are as follows:

Ascension

Assumption

East Baton Rouge

East Feliciana

Livingston

St. Helena

St. James

St. John the Baptist

St. Tammany

Tangipahoa

Washington

West Feliciana

Office closures apply to where you work, not where you live.

All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or who should report to alternate work sites as necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.

This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.