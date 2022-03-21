BATON ROUGE, La. — The State of Louisiana’s Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne announced state office closures for Tuesday, March 22, in expectation of severe weather.
Sixteen southwest Louisiana parishes will be closed all day, while 12 parishes along I-12 and the Mississippi River will close at noon.
Those parishes closing all day are as follows:
- Acadia
- Allen
- Beauregard
- Calcasieu
- Cameron
- Evangeline
- Iberia
- Iberville
- Jeff Davis
- Lafayette
- Pointe Coupee
- St. Landry
- St. Martin
- St. Mary
- Vermilion
- West Baton Rouge
Those parishes closing at noon are as follows:
- Ascension
- Assumption
- East Baton Rouge
- East Feliciana
- Livingston
- St. Helena
- St. James
- St. John the Baptist
- St. Tammany
- Tangipahoa
- Washington
- West Feliciana
Office closures apply to where you work, not where you live.
Click this link to see the closure map
All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty or who should report to alternate work sites as necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.
This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19.