BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) — Baton Rouge High senior Leah Magee is a young woman who says she’s worked hard to get where she is today after being appointed to not one but four military academies.

“It’s very surreal. I feel like for the past four years I’ve known I wanted to go to the service academy. I’m glad that work has finally paid off because I’ve been working toward this for a very long time.”

Magee was nominated by Congressman Garret Graves is the first of his nominees to receive appointments to all four academies and she said getting in is not easy.

“You have to have good academics, you have to be pretty athletic and I think your resume has to be based on leadership. It’s taken me a while to build a resume and have a bunch of leadership roles.”

She’s had some influence from her father who attended the US Military Academy at West Point

“My family and I went up there to see the school and it was really amazing. It was really breathtaking.”

Her brother attends the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and has toured the other academies, but West Point stole her heart.

“The discipline and work ethic of the students. I’m a very goal-oriented person and I like being in an environment that pushes that and I definitely saw that at West Point.”

With her plans for college decided, she already has her mindset on her future career.

“I really want to study international affairs and eventually work within the government on the federal level.”

Magee has a bright future ahead with many options at her feet and she continues moving forward with some advice from her dad.

“The four years of college are really important and where you choose to go is important, but it’s also about your years after and what type of service you want to be in.”

