Staffers in the Governor’s office test positive for COVID

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Two members of Governor John Bel Edward’s staff have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as a member of the Governor’s cabinet.

According to the office of the Governor, the staff members are in isolation at home, as per the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). The staff members were vaccinated and are all doing well.

The Governor’s office is following CDC guidance on contact tracing and testing. The staff members were in close contact with the Governor, and he has tested negative as of Friday.