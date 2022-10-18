MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A woman and her daughter are now dead from a murder-suicide that happened in the Northshore Tuesday morning. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 700 block of Lane Street near Mandeville.

Deputies say that around 8:30 a.m., a woman called 911 and told an STPSO dispatcher she had just shot her daughter and that she was going to shoot herself. The STPSO says that the dispatcher then heard what appeared to be a gunshot.

Deputies responded to the home where the call came from and found two females who were pronounced dead on the scene. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on the two females to determine their identities and the exact cause of death.