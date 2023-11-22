SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A 25-year-old woman was found dead in her cell at the Slidell City Jail on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

According to the Slidell Police Department, Theresa Zar was initially found unresponsive in her cell early Wednesday morning. It was later determined that she was dead after trying to give her life-saving measures.

Officers report she was in jail on a simple battery charge with a failure to appear attachment.

According to police, there weren’t any signs of foul play. The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine how she died.

Her death will be investigated by the SPD’s Criminal Investigations Division.

