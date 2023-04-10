SLIDELL, La (WGNO) — A 19-year-old is behind bars Monday (April 10) after posting a threatening video that he claims was a joke on, social media.
According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the teen identified as Landon Woodside of Slidell reportedly made a video of himself holding an AR-style rifle with the words “next school shooter in the making”, on a social media platform.
After being taken into custody, Woodside admitted to his actions but claims it was just a joke.
“Making a threat, even in a joking or casual manner, whether in person or on social media, will not be tolerated,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Each of these situations must be considered potential threats and have to be taken very seriously.”
Woodside was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center on a charge of terrorizing.
