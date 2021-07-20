Water weary residents recover from flooding on the North Shore with more rain on the way

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Residents on the North Shore are recovering from an overnight deluge that left homes, businesses and streets flooded throughout the area – with Mandeville seemingly hit the hardest.

In fact, the streets of Mandeville were submerged after the storm dropped eight to 10 inches of rain.

St. Tammany Parish President says the drainage system was working at full capacity throughout the storm. He released a statement that reads in part:

I will continue working diligently with all agencies, local, state and federal, to provide improved drainage infrastructure, plans and guidance. Mike Cooper, St. Tammany Parish President

There were 38 high water signs placed throughout western st. Tammany parish, and while the water has subsided, there’s more rain on the way.

Reporter Anna McAllister has more on the story, including insights and images from several of the residents affected, in the video from WGNO News above.