ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Members of the St. Tammany Parish Sherriff’s Office Marine Division are searching for a missing man after a vehicle crash on Saturday, Sept. 23.

According to reports, the crash happened early morning on Highway 11. When officers arrived at the scene, deputies said they located a vehicle but no driver.

Seeing no driver, deputies believed that the driver may have gone into the water.

The search was suspended around 9:30 a.m.

There has not been any updates on the drivers whereabouts at this time.

The Highway 11 bridge is currently closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGNO as we learn more.

