WATCH: Crews in St.Tammany Parish sand bridges ahead of freeze

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Southeast Louisiana on Thursday, January 20.

According to NWS, Southwest and Coastal Mississippi and portions of Southeast Louisiana will be affected.

The Northshore, metro Baton Rouge, and the River Parishes should expect cold windchill as low as 15 degrees.

Freezing rain and sleet are also expected.

In preparation, St.Tammany Parish crews began sanding bridges Thursday evening.

Freezing temperatures are expected to last through the night into the morning according to the NWS.