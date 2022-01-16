WATCH: Coast Guard rescues 86-year-old kayaker near Slidell

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Coast Guard released a video on Sunday afternoon showing the rescue of an elderly man stranded aboard his kayak due to bad weather on the Pearl River.

The video shows an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter hoisting the 86-year-old just after 4:30 p.m. after the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office called the New Orleans Coast Guard for assistance.

The kayaker was transported to emergency medical services personnel at Air Station New Orleans.

The man was last reported to be in stable condition.