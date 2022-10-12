SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday night, the St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 responded to a vehicle in flames near the foot of the Twin Spans on Highway 11.

According to officials, they were notified of the fire around 9 p.m. The St. Tammany Fire Department District 1 was the first on the scene and the New Orleans Fire Department arrived shortly after to help.

Officials from the St. Tammany Fire Department District 1 told WGNO-TV that the driver of the vehicle believes that he hit something on the roadway while he was traveling westbound towards New Orleans. Firefighters do not know the exact cause of the fire but say it could have been a mechanical issue.

The St. Tammany Fire Department District 1 says that it took one firetruck and about six firefighters to extinguish the flames. The incident is still under investigation.

Pickup truck in flames on Highway 11 near the Twin Spans PC| St. Tammany Fire District 1

