VIDEO: Hundreds turn out for scenic Northshore Half Marathon and 10 Miler Sunday

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Bright and early Sunday morning hundreds laced up for the scenic Northshore half marathon and 10-mile race. in St. Tammany Parish.

Over 800 runners and supporters turned out at the event following Hurricane Ida’s landfall in August.

Minor course changes and some debris still left from the storm did not deter people from coming out to Fontainebleau State Park and Old Mandeville to take in the scenic views and show their support for the community.

Here are the winners:

Half Marathon:

1st place male – Michael Baton, 27, Patterson, LA, 1:23:01.59

2nd place male – Brandon Rouse, 37, Saraland, AL, 1:26:17.91

3rd place male – Edward Washburn, 43, Mandeville, LA 1:28:04.46

1st place female – Kristin Wenstrom, 41, Covington, LA 1:31:30.10

2nd place female – Julia Roarty, Gross Pointe Park, MI, 1:34:45.97

3rd place female – Jessica Lamothe, Mandeville, LA 1:35:08.78



10 Miler:

1st place male – Chris Vega, 21, Covington, LA, 1:03:34.68



2nd place male – Jonathan Baudouin, Mandeville, LA, 1:07:22.12

3rd place male – Paul Baudean, Folsom, LA, 1:13:02.94

1st place female – Jennifer Nickens, 25, Prairieville, LA, 1:08:37.71

2nd place female – Cackey Haun, 39, Covington, LA, 1:20:40.89

3rd place female – Karen Anderson, 45, Mandeville, LA, 1:25:23.55

“Not having raced since college, it feels good to hear that gun go off and get a good start with those first few strides on the beach,” said Michael Batson, 27, first-place male winner of the Half Marathon.

He added, “There have been a lot of ups and downs this past year. I wasn’t expecting to do this well, but I’m happy I did well.”

[ Video Courtesy: FRESHJUNKIE Racing]