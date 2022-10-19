SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A Slidell family quickly escaped their home after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning while they were asleep. According to St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 1, firefighters responded to reports of the fire located in the 900 block of Patriot Dr. around 5:30 a.m.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story home. The fire was brought under control after about 30 minutes of fighting off the blaze.

Through investigation, St. Tammany firefighters learned that the homeowner was awoken by strange noises and noticed smoke. He told the STFPD that he searched the home and found smoke coming from a fire in the sunroom at the back of the house. The man evacuated his family from the house immediately and called 911.

No one was injured in the incident. The home sustained major fire and water damage, according to officials. No other structures were damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

