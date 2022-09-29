SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday, Louisiana State Police began investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 59 in St. Tammany Parish. According to the LSP, the crash killed 38-year-old Errol Childs of Picayune, Mississippi.

State Police say that the incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. An initial investigation showed a Toyota Tundra was traveling northbound on Interstate 59 when it traveled off of the roadway to the right. After traveling off the roadway, the Toyota struck a utility pole and then became fully engulfed in flames.

Investigators say that three individuals were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Childs was a passenger and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver and the other passenger were transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation according to LSP. Troopers do not know if the driver was impaired at the time of the crash and toxicology results were taken. Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle.

In a press release, LSP reminds drivers to make smart decisions behind the wheel.

“Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted, follow all traffic laws and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.”