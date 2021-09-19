Two Slidell men caught burglarizing vehicles at local car dealership

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of two local men on Sunday at local car dealerships near Howze Beach road in Slidell, La.

STPSO deputies say they 34-year-old located Daniel Brown in the parking lot of a car dealership, and then 39-year-old Michael Halstead inside a pickup truck in a separate car dealership nearby.

According to the report, deputies discovered multiple vehicles at three different dealerships had been broken into and rummaged through.

Halstead was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for three counts of simple burglary of a vehicle and one count of attempted simple burglary.

Meanwhile, Brown was booked in the same correctional center on one count each, as well as possession of methamphetamine, and on an outstanding contempt of court charge.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.