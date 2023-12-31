SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Two people were killed in a head-on crash that happened on an overpass in Slidell on Friday, Dec. 29.

The Slidell Police Department reported officers responded to the scene around 9 p.m. on the U.S. Highway 11 overpass.

They determined that 40-year-old Jennifer Hemphill, of Slidell, and 39-year-old Joshua Williams, of New Orleans, were driving northbound in a 2021 Volkswagen Passat. A 2013 Honda Accord was traveling southbound on the overpass at the same time.

According to Slidell police, Hemphill crossed the center line into the southbound lane and struck the Accord head-on. No one was restrained at the time of the crash.

Williams died at the scene. Hemphill was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the Accord was taken to University Medical Center and is currently listed in critical condition.

Slidell police took toxicology samples to be analyzed.

