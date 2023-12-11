ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating an ATV crash that left a woman and a girl hospitalized near Abita Springs on Monday, Dec. 11.

St. Tammany Parish deputies said they responded to a report of an ATV that hit a tree on United Church Road around 4 p.m.

Deputies said the impact of the crash caused the woman and the girl to be ejected from the ATV.

The woman was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The girl was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The STPSO did not release any additional information. The investigation is ongoing.

