FOLSOM, La. (WGNO) — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are actively searching for two young sisters who have been reported missing with their dog in Folsom.

Deputies report that 7-year-old Abigail Bourg and 4-year-old Cecilia Bourg were last seen at about 5 p.m. in their family’s yard in the 81000 block of N. Willie Road. The family’s golden retriever is also missing.

The search team is using drones, ATVs, K9s and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

Deputies are asking the public to stay away from the woods and not to interfere with the search.

In a Facebook post, the St. Parish Tammany Sheriff’s Office said: “We know many of you want to come out and help search. At this time, we are asking everyone to please stay out of the woods while the helicopter is in the area as to not impede the search efforts.”

Anyone who sees the girls or their dog is asked to call (985) 898-2338.

