PEARL RIVER. La. (WGNO) — Two fugitives, wanted in multiple cities, were arrested in Pearl River Thursday, on several charges including murder.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday (Dec.21) the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office requested their help in locating 25-year-old Sidney Banks Jr. who was wanted for actives warrants on:

One count of Criminal Conspiracy to Second Degree Murder

One count of Criminal Conspiracy for Attempted Second Degree Murder

Banks was also wanted by the Hammond Police Department for simple battery and unauthorized entry of an Inhabited Dwelling. He was located at his job and taken into custody, during a search deputies found him in possession of illegal drugs.

Further investigations led detectives to Banks’ coworker, 29-year-old Toi Williams, who was wanted by the Hammond Police Department on:

One count of L.R.S. 14:34 Second Degree Battery

One count of L.R.S. 14:35 Simple Battery

One count of L.R.S. 14:56 Criminal Damage to Property

Deputies found a gun reportedly stolen out of Tangipahoa Parish, in Williams’ vehicle. He was booked in the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center as Hammond fugitive and for possession of a stolen firearm. Banks was booked into St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center as a St. Helena fugitive and for several drug charges.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.