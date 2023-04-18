SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Two Slidell teens are in police custody and officers are searching for a third after a short police chase in a reportedly stolen vehicle Saturday night.

At about 10 p.m. on April 15, the Slidell Police Department came across a red Kia Soul on Fremaux Avenue that had been reported stolen. In an effort to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off leading officers on a high-speed chase.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed near the 2700 block of Terrance Avenue where three individuals got out and ran away. Slidell police released a K-9 unit that quickly located 18-year-old, Kendell Jackson.

Moments later, the second subject 18-year-old Daylon Jackson surrendered to officers. The third suspect, a juvenile has been identified but not located. A warrant has been issued for the person’s arrest.

Kendall Jackson was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for the dog bites sustained during the apprehension. Both Kendal and Daylon Jackon were booked into the Slidell City Jail.

18-year-old, Kendell Jackson faces charges of:

Resisting an Officer

Illegal Possession of Stolen Property

Unauthorized Entry of a Critical Infrastructure

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

18-year-old, Daylon Jackson faces charges of:

Possession of Stolen Property

Unauthorized Entry of a Critical Infrastructure

Resisting an Officer

It is unclear the charges the juvenile will face when apprehended.

