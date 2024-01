ABITA SPRINGS, La. (WGNO) — A tree collapsed on two homes in Abita Springs amid Monday’s severe weather event.

Neighbors said the tree fell around 10 p.m. on Daisy Street.

There were about 10 people inside the homes.

Everyone inside the homes was able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts