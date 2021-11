ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported a traffic blockage on the North Shore on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a tweet posted by the STPSO, a mobile home being transported on the Interstate 12 eastbound on-ramp from U.S. Highway 190 is currently blocking the lane of travel.

The I-12 Eastbound on ramp from US Hwy 190 Southbound is closed due to a mobile home blocking the lane of travel. Please seek an alternate route. Traffic is starting to back up at this time. pic.twitter.com/dv1sgaIafV — STPSO (@STPSO) November 16, 2021

The STPSO is requesting motorists find an alternative route as traffic is rapidly backing up at this time.

WGNO will post further updates as they become avaible.