COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — On September 21, the student accused of attacking her teacher in a viral TikTok video pleaded guilty to second-degree battery and cruelty to the informed. District Attorney Warren Montgomery reported that 19-year-old Larrianna Jameese Jackson pleaded guilty with the victim present in the courtroom.

The incident happened on October 6 when Jackson physically assaulted a disabled 64-year-old schoolteacher after the dismissal bell rang. The Tiktok video showed the teacher sitting at her desk arguing with Larrianna when Jackson punched her causing the teacher to fall to the ground. The video showed that Jackson continued to attack when the 64-year-old was on the ground.

The teacher presented a statement on how the attack had changed her life for the worse. Here is her full statement:

After hearing the victim’s statement, Judge Richard Swartz sentenced Jackson to five years to each charge, all but one year suspended, with one year in prison to be served in the Department of Corrections. When Jackson is released from prison after serving a year’s time she will have to serve 3 years on supervisory probation with anger management classes and mental health counseling.

On top of the sentencing, the Judge granted a lifetime protective order for the victim. As mentioned in the victim’s statement, the teacher sustained lacerations and bruises on both arms, trauma to the head with a concussion, trauma to the neck, a fractured rib with heavy bruising, and a sprained wrist. An eye specialist told the teacher that she was “one step away from a detached retina.”

According to District Attorney Warren Montgomery, Investigations never confirmed whether the “Slap a Teacher” TikTok Challenge was the motive behind the attack or not.