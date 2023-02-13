COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Three people are behind bars after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools from a Covington home, says the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Residents in the area of Lee Road and Million Dollar Road reported over the last two weeks, the tools were taken from outbuildings on their property. They received word the items were reportedly being sold on social media.

St. Tammany deputies went to a home on Heintz Sharp Road near Covington where detectives found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and a large number of tools inside. A search warrant was issued and about $12,000 worth of stolen tools were recovered.

Deputies arrested the following subjects Thursday (Feb. 9) and they were booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center:

29-year-old Christopher Morris

Principal to Simple Burglary (felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Possession of Schedule I – Heroin (felony)

Illegal Carrying of Burglary Tools (felony)

42-year-old Edmond Fitzmaurice

Two counts of Accessory After the Fact Simple Burglary (felony)

Two counts Failure to Appear

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

Possession of a Legend Drug (felony)

Possession of Schedule I – Heroin (felony)

37-year-old Tiffany Majors

Accessory After the Fact Simple Burglary (felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (misdemeanor)

St. Tammany detectives are working to recover the stolen goods sold on social media and to return additional possibly stolen items to their owners.

