ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has sworn in a new furry member of the force.

Sheriff Randy Smith swore in Reserved K-9 Deputy Luna Belle as the department’s first-ever therapy dog.

The 3-year-old pup recently visited residents at Starc of Louisiana where she accomplished her first task of putting a smile on everyone’s face.

Her handler, Reserve Deputy C.W. Lemoine, says she is “the goodest girl.”

“She brings comfort to those who need it most,” said Lemoine.

