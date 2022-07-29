SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Friday morning, police continued the search for a man they say jumped from the Twin Spans. The initial call came in around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

Deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office (STPSO) responded to the call, which reported that a person had jumped from the Twin Spans. According to police, a 31-year-old male jumped after experiencing a mental health crisis.

On Friday morning, the STPSO Marine Division, the United States Coast Guard, and Slidell Fire District 1 began searching the area for the jumper.

“We continue to work hand-in-hand with NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illnesses) to address some of the behavioral health issues within our community,” Sheriff Randy Smith stated.

“If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis please contact NAMI at 985-626-6538, or if an emergency call 911.”