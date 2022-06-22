SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— Police have arrested a teenage suspect in connection to a man being shot in an abandoned house on the North Shore.

On Tuesday, the Slidell Police Department arrested the unnamed 16-year-old male after he reportedly shot a 22-year-old man in the 3300 block of Effie Street.

Less than 24 hours before, the victim was found in an abandoned house suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was transferred to an area hospital and was last reported to be in critical but stable condition.

According to detectives, the investigation led to more than 15 search warrants issued and several crime scenes involved.

The teenager was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center where he faces an attempted murder charge.

The shooting remains under investigation.