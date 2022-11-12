SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) —A crash Friday night claimed the life of a Slidell teenager, according to Louisiana State Police.

The accident happened on Interstate 12 near LA Hwy 434 in St. Tammany Parish. Deputies say just before 11 p.m., 16-year-old Christian Tullis was heading east on the interstate in a Nissan Titan, with a Freightliner 18-wheeler just in front.

Troopers say, for unknown reasons, the Nissan collided with the back of the 18-wheeler. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts but the teenager suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Toxicology samples were taken and while no alcohol was found in the driver of the 18-wheeler, Tullis’ results are pending as the crash remains under investigation.

“Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive impaired, fatigued or distracted, follow all traffic laws and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death,” said LSP Troop L.

