MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO)— On Wednesday, St. Tammany leaders celebrated the completion of the Tammany Trace Tunnel in the Northshore with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. City leaders say that they have been working on a safer tunnel for bicyclists and runners who take the trace past the Louisiana 59 Marshal Road intersection.

St.Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper said the timing is perfect since the weather is cooling down. He hopes more people start using the trace.

“People are enjoying the Tammany trace more than ever and we continue to make improvements on the tammany traces so it will be a great asset for us for years and decades to come,” said Cooper.