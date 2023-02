ST. TAMMANY, La. (WGNO) — A woman was saved after becoming stuck in flooded waters in St. Tammany Parish.

It happened on Sunday (Feb. 19th) when a woman was coming from Highway 16 on Isabel Swamp Road.

Although there were visible high water signs, the woman seemed to still attempt to cross the high waters. That’s when the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says her car became stuck.

Deputies say by the time they got there, the woman was standing on the hood of her car.

She was quickly rescued.