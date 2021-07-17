STPSO: Fatal crash on I-10 service road Friday evening

On Friday evening, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a deadly car accident that happened on Howze Beach Road, near Slidell.

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — On Friday evening, St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating a deadly car accident that happened on Howze Beach Road, near Slidell.

The initial investigation revealed that a Nissan Altima driven by a woman was traveling eastbound on the service road when the driver attempted to make a left turn and crossed into the path of a west-bound Ford F150.

According to officers, the driver of the Altima, the driver of the F150, another adult, and infant that were passengers in the Altima, were all transported to area hospitals by medical personnel.

A fourth passenger of the Altima, a man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

WGNO will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.