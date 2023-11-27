COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Commercial real estate company, Stirling, and contracting firm, Kent Design Build, will construct a new corporate headquarters in St. Tammany Parish.

A spokesperson with St. Tammany Corporation said the companies will be building River Chase Office II, a Class A office building that will be over 50,000 square feet.

The companies’ new headquarters will be located near the intersection of Interstate 12 and Highway 21. The building will feature a rooftop terrace, a boardroom for tenants to reserve and a geothermal HVAC system. It was designed by architecture firm Eskew Dumez Ripple.

“Relocating our corporate headquarters is a significant milestone for Stirling. St. Tammany Parish is an ideal location for our corporate headquarters, allowing us excellent connectivity to the entire Gulf South Region. We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this move presents for our company and our employees. The new building not only signifies our commitment to growth but also positions us for greater achievements in the years to come,” said Sterling President and CEO Townsend Underhill.

According to St. Tammany Corporation, Stirling has had an office in the area for more than 40 years and Kent Design Build has been based in the parish since it was founded in 1996.

“St. Tammany Parish is our home, and as a lifelong resident of the Northshore, witnessing the ongoing development of the market area has been truly incredible. As our company continues to expand, we are proud to continue to invest in our community and work more closely with our partners to deliver world-class projects to the Northshore, Southeastern Louisiana, and beyond,” said Kent Design Build President and CEO Kyle Kent.

“St. Tammany Parish has long been the destination of choice for corporate headquarters and the highly skilled talent that powers their operations. These two premier St. Tammany-based companies represent a cross-section of two industry sectors, real estate and construction, that are critical to our local and regional economy, and their reinvestment into our community exemplify our message that businesses can start up, scale, and stay right here on the Northshore and become incredibly successful,” said St. Tammany Corporation CEO Chris Masingill.

