BUSH, La. (WGNO)— The Louisiana Fire Marshal is reporting the year’s first fatal fire in St. Tammany Parish after the death of a Bush woman on Sunday (Jan. 1).

Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in the 28000 block of LA 40 and when they arrived, the woman, 51-year-old Stacey Glass, was found in the bathroom. Investigation revealed the blaze started in the living room of the home.

Deputies say they are unable to rule out the possibility of an electrical malfunction as a potential cause of the fire. Also, it is not known whether the home had working smoke alarms.

“Smoke alarms are proven to be the difference between life and death in a fire emergency. The SFM’s Operation Save-A-Life partners with local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free for families that need them most,” said the Louisiana Office of State fire Marshal.

