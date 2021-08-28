St. Tammany urges residents to leave, offers shelter locations as last resort

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Like many local and state officials, St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper says the window is closing for an opportunity to escape the path of Hurricane Ida.

“If you are planning to evacuate, please do so now,” said Cooper. “If you plan on staying, please get to a safe location by Saturday night. It is critical that you have a plan in place and you are fully prepared. Please make sure your elderly or infirmed neighbors have a safe place to shelter. Stock up on your essential items and be prepared to stay home for a few days, especially as we may lose power.”

The following shelters of last resort will open at 4 p.m. on Saturday:

Creekside Jr. High – General Population/Electrically Dependent Shelter

Lee Road Jr. High – General Population

Hurricane Ida is projected to make landfall as a category 4 major hurricane sometime Sunday afternoon with tropical storm force winds and heavy rainfall dropping up to 10 inches in the area. Tornadoes also pose a threat.

According to the St. Tammany Parish media report received by WGNO, nearly 49,000 sandbags were filled yesterday. Sandbags are still available through dusk today at the following locations:

Covington Public Works Barn – 1305 N. Florida Street, Covington.

Koop Drive – 21410 Koop Drive, Mandeville Building B.

Fritchie Public Works Barn – 63119 HWY 1090, Pearl River.

Airport Road Public Works Barn – 34583 Grantham College Road, Slidell.

Keller Public Works Barn – 63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe.

The Old Levee District Site – 61134 Military Road (HWY 190), Slidell.

Sandbags are self-service. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels, in the event that all provided shovels are in use. Sandbags are limited to 15 per vehicle. Assistance is available to those who may need it.

The Tammany Trace, Bayou Lacome Bridge, Camp Salmen, Northshore Beach and the Kids Connection Playground will remained closed until it is deemed safe for reopen.