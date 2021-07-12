St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office once again set to hold tax sale online

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is once again hosting its annual tax sale for delinquent 2020 taxes online in an effort to avoid crowding the courtroom with tax buyers during the pandemic era.

The sale is set for July 19, and a list of the properties will also be posted on under “Public Notices” on the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office website.

The public notices will include approximately 900 properties with taxes due to the parish and the municipalities of Slidell, Mandeville, Covington, Pearl River, Abita Springs and Madisonville.

In accordance with L.R.S. 47:2153, this is the second of two public notices of properties still delinquent for the 2020 tax year.

Property tax bills for 2020 were mailed November 23, 2020. Delinquent notices were sent on February 8, 2021, and again on May 10, 2021.

As was the case in 2020, SRI, Inc. will assist the STPSO for this year’s sale, utilizing its online tax sale platform, which can be accessed here, beginning at 8 a.m. and closing at 4 p.m. on July 19.

Those interested in participating in the sale will be required to create an account on the website and to register for the St. Tammany Parish sale. Registration will close July 15 at noon. For more information with this process, SRI can be reached at (800) 800-9588.

It is not too late for property owners to settle delinquent tax bills prior to the sale. However, delinquent taxpayers are strongly encouraged to make their payments by noon on July 16 so payments can be recorded and those properties removed from the website before the sale begin.

Property tax payments may be made Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Justice Center in Covington or at the Sheriff’s Slidell Administrative Complex at 300 Brownswitch Road. Payments may be made in person by certified check, cash, money order or by credit card (a 2.5% convenience fee will be charged on credit card transactions).

Payments can also be made online via credit card.

The tax sale process completes the annual property tax collection cycle. The sale is not of the structure or land itself, but of a tax title, which places a lien against the delinquent property. Tax sale buyers pay the tax that is due, interests and other costs incurred in the collection process.

Owners of properties that sell at tax sale have a three-year period during which they can redeem their property with the STPSO by paying all amounts owed at the time of redemption. The amounts collected are then used to reimburse the tax sale buyer.

For additional information on taxes owed or the tax sale process, call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office property tax department at (985) 809-8217.