WATCH: St. Tammany provides latest update on Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday afternoon, St. Tammany Parish officials led by President Mike Cooper addressed North Shore residents on the latest news regarding Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

Joining Cooper were representatives from local utility companies and other elected officials from the Parish Council Chambers in Mandeville, La.

Key Takeaways

Power companies are continuing efforts to replace power lines and clear areas, in order to re-energize homes and businesses.

Washington-St. Tammany Electric (WSTE) has around 31,000 customers in St. Tammany Parish and 4,451 of those customers are without power as of Tuesday afternoon. To report downed trees and power lines to WSTE, please call 1-866-672-9773. Visit WSTE.COOP/Report-Outages to view a map of outages in the Parish.

CLECO, who provides power to more than 95,000 customers in St. Tammany, has around 10% of their customers without power. Roughly 87,000 customers have had their power restored. Their goal is to have power restored to the remaining customers by this week’s end. They will continue to provide updates through their social media channels and webpage.

Entergy has nearly 5,000 customers in St. Tammany Parish with less than 500 still without power. Entergy customers may visit EntergyStormCenter.com for the latest regarding outages.

Debris contractors will be mobilized Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Residents who are putting debris on the curb should follow these directions:

Put on the back side of drainage ditches and away from catch basins and mailboxes.

Separate by white goods, electronics and green debris.

Do not bag green materials. Debris contractors or Public Works crews will not pick up bagged debris.

Tammany Utilities has a Boil Water Advisory still in effect due to a loss of power causing a drop in water pressure. Some water systems throughout the Parish have regained power and test results indicating the water is now safe. You can find updated statuses on the Boil Water Advisories by water system at stpgov.org/TU-notices.

Point of Distribution Sites (PODS) in St. Tammany Parish will close permanently on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has been monitoring and executing the operation of the PODS.

The St. Tammany Parish Public Schools system has been providing updates through their social media, mobile apps and webpage throughout the duration of the Hurricane Ida recovery phase. 51 of their 55 schools now have power restored and the rest are expected to have power by the end of this week. A determination has not yet been made for an official return to school date; however, it remains that school will not start any sooner than September 13, 2021.

For those affected by the storm they may apply for FEMA assistance online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362. Damage may also be reported to the State at damage.la.gov. To report your damage to St. Tammany Parish email damage@STPGOV.org. Those who received damage should also make sure to contact their insurance companies to file a claim as well.

For those needing blue tarps visit BlueRoof.us. Blue tarps are also available around the parish at various local fire departments.