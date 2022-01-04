St. Tammany President Mike Cooper proposing moratorium on some zoning changes

MANDEVILLE, La (WGNO) Saint Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper is hoping a moratorium on some zoning changes will help the parish resolve some of its growing pains.

“We’re seeing development outpacing the growth of our infrastructure,” Cooper told WGNO News.

Cooper is proposing a moratorium on any residential zoning changes that would allow for more than one home to be built per one acre of land.

The parish already has multiple studies underway to look at a variety of issues including traffic and drainage.

Cooper says that the moratorium would not affect projects that have already been approved. Other zoning changes would not be affected at all.

“It would not affect commercial development, industrial, warehouse development,” Cooper said.

Cooper also says that the life of the moratorium would depend upon the parish’s progress in solving its growing pains.

“Every six months there will be a revue of the studies that are underway and the progress of the infrastructure improvements, particularly our highways, local roadways, drainage, and water and sewer utilities,” he said.

Cooper plans to introduce the proposal at a parish council meeting next month. He says there would be no vote or public hearings until March.

