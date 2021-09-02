WATCH: St. Tammany Parish provides updates on power restoration, burn ban, debris pickup, going back to school

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — St. Tammany Parish officials provide updates for residents on its recovery efforts following catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ida in Southeast Louisiana on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Earlier on Thursday, St. Tammany Parish Public School System announced that the earliest possible date we anticipate schools may be ready to open is Sept. 13.

Power continues to come back online within the parish since Ida knocked out service for 98.4 percent of the customers using the grid. Currently there are 22,332 without power in St. Tammany. That’s a percentage of 71.2. In Tangipahoa Parish , 4,222, which equates to 88.2 percent without power and Washington Parish has 5,583 (37 percent) for a Washington-St. Tammany Electric Cooperative total of 32,437 meters without power (62.4).

Six hundred skilled workers on the ground, which have come from New York, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama on the way.

Parish President Mike Cooper also reminded the public that the State Fire Marshal issued a burn ban in St. Tammany on Wednesday and will remain in effect until conditions improve with water pressure and power.

Cooper also said debris pickup within the parish should begin by the middle of next week and complete by the end of the month.