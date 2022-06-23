NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On June 22, the St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office made an announcement on social media asking for thoughts and prayers for a fellow deputy who was shot while working.

According to the post, made on Facebook, Deputy Doby began experiencing complications during his recovery and is back in the hospital.

Doby was shot while patrolling the area of Highway 21 and Highway 1083 in Waldheim after a suspected business burglary had been reported early morning on May 25.

Reports show that Deputy Doby approached an individual who he observed walking in the area, and when he got out of his unit the individual fired a weapon, striking him.