St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office appoints new Commander of Public Affairs Division

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Captain Lance Vitter has been named the Commander of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Affairs Division, serving as the agency’s new Public Information Officer.

The 24-year veteran of law enforcement joins the existing Public Affairs staff of Sgt. Suzanne Carboni, Sgt. Greg Gonzales and Deputy Victoria Owens.

Captain Lance Vitter

Captain Vitter began his career in 1993 as a corrections deputy with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. He served as a reserve deputy with TPSO from1993 until 2000, before transferring to a full-time criminal patrol position.

In 2001, Captain Vitter made the move to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office where he worked in many divisions including Burglary and Theft and Special Victims Unit as well as serving as a member of the SWAT team. Vitter was also on the Honor Guard for 14 years, four of which as the team’s commander.

Captain Vitter has degrees in Business Management, Criminal Justice and a master’s degree in Law Enforcement and Public Safety Leadership. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy (Session #265, 2016), as well as a certified polygraph examiner.

Captain Vitter was also a Task Force Officer with the New Orleans FBI Civil Rights Unit for two year.