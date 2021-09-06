St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announces road closure for powerline repairs

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — As Cleco continues to restore power on the North Shore, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced a road closure to begin on Tuesday so crews can complete repairs to powerlines damaged by Hurricane Ida.

Sheriff Randy Smith announced that deputies will block off Riverside Drive off U.S. Highway 190 near Covington starting at 8:30 a.m. Work will be conducted until dark and reopen the next day.

There will be work breaks, and the roadway will be opened from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5-6 p.m.

The schedule will resume every day until the work is complete.