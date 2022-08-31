SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper announced Wednesday that sandbags operations will begin September 1 as the Pearl River is forecasted to reach Moderate Flood stage.

The National Weather Service projects that as early as Sept. 6 the Pearl River gauge will crest at 17 inches, threatening flooding in the River Gardens and the lower portions of Magnolia Forest subdivisions

Starting at 8 a.m. residents can head to the Old Levee Board Property at 61134 Military Road in Slidell, La. Bags will be provided but everyone is asked to bring their own shovels.

This is what the intersection of Magnolia Drive & Sycamore Drive in rural Slidell looks like as the Pearl River rises. However, some homeowners say this is nothing new. pic.twitter.com/aRcGVOzY9s — Jordan Lippincott (@JordanLippin) August 31, 2022

“We are monitoring the Pearl River very closely and as we are expecting heavy rainfall over the next few days, residents should take appropriate action,” said President Mike Cooper. “St. Tammany Parish Government stands ready to assist our citizens in the event of flooding. Citizens who live in the area should continue to remain aware of weather and river forecasts and stay vigilant.”

Back in May 2020, the river reached a crest of 16.8 inches causing minor flooding to the low-lying areas, no homes were impacted. Residents are limited to 15 bags per vehicle.