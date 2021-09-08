St.Tammany Parish Public Schools reopens September 13

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — On Wednesday, St.Tammany Parish Public Schools announced all St. Tammany Parish public schools and offices will reopen on Monday, September 13.

St.Tammany Parish Public Schools has evaluated every school campus following the storm and they determined they can safely reopen. All schools and sites will follow normal schedules.

“We appreciate the hard work of everyone involved in getting our schools open so quickly,” said Superintendent Frank Jabbia. “This has been a challenging time for everyone in our community, but we all worked together as one STPPS team to get our students back in school.”

Anyone with extenuating circumstances who will not be able to return for the start of school on Monday should contact their school principal or supervisor to make arrangements.