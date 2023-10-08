SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — Officials with the St. Tammany Parish Government are working with other agencies to determine an “unknown substance” found in Slidell waterways on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Parish officials said the substance was found in the waterways near Moonraker Drive and Clipper Drive.

They said they are working with St. Tammany Fire District 1, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Louisiana State Police and the United States Coast Guard to identify what the substance is.

According to Hazmat, the substance is pH-neutral and not flammable.

St. Tammany Parish President Michael Cooper said in an update, “I greatly appreciate the coordinated effort of our first responders who investigated this substance to ensure the safety of our citizens. We have been informed that this substance is not dangerous to citizens. The Department of Environmental Quality will be conducting further investigation to determine if any further steps are warranted.”

Parish officials said more updates can be expected on Monday, Oct. 9.

Latest Posts