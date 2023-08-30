MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — Supporters of the St. Tammany Library Alliance are gathering on Wednesday, Aug. 30 to attend a special parish council meeting surrounding library censorship issues.

Council members will discuss a proposed resolution that would urge the library board of control to adopt policies that comply with state law.

The proposal includes enacting policies and procedures to prevent minors from checking out certain books without parental consent.

The meeting will take place at the St. Tammany Parish Council building in Mandeville at 6:30 p.m.

